NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Fall sports are coming to a conclusion as several teams are still fighting to reach and win championships in their postseason play, but now it’s time to usher in the winter sports. The four area schools are gearing up to open their 2025-26 basketball season. There is a lot of buzz surrounding two of the area teams, while the other two teams are looking to rebuild this season.

Newberry High School looks to finally breakthrough and make a deep playoffs run this season. Newberry Academy is coming off of a deep playoffs run with a young squad that is a year older and more mature. The Eagles are hoping their growth can carry them throughout the season as they navigate a tough SCISA schedule. Whitmire and Mid-Carolina are two programs that are looking to build a strong foundations for their future.

Newberry High School

The Bulldogs return senior guard Kenton Caldwell and senior forward AJ Jeter back to a loaded veteran roster. Both players were all-region selections last season and enter this year as preseason all-region selections. The two stars will be surrounded with a very good supporting cast that includes: seniors Jamel Howse, Gavin Brown, Jason Dunbar and La’Mathis ‘Tank’ Whitener.

Unfortunately, this group was a bit of disappointment in the 2024-25 season after finishing with an under .500 record for the season and third in the region. They still managed to make the playoffs and loss a heartbreaker to North Charleston in the first round.

2024-25 Overall Record: 10-15, 4-4 region 4-AAA; Loss in the first round of the 3A state playoffs

2025-26 Record Prediction: 17-8; finish in the top-2 in region 4-AAA standings; advance to the second round of 3A playoffs

First 10 Games: 12/2 @ Irmo; 12/5 @ Union County; 12/8 @ Clinton; 12/10 vs Saluda; 12/12 @ Mid-Carolina; 12/15 vs Clinton; 12/19 vs Mid-Carolina; 12/22 @ Fairfield Central; 12/27-12/30 Holiday Tournament; 1/3 @ Laurens

Mid-Carolina

The Rebels had a disappointing season last year and head coach Kevin Winch is looking to get things back on the right track this season. Starting big man Jaquon McKinney also will be another player that will need to step his game up in his senior season if the Rebels want a chance to make the playoffs.

Hopefully, some of the young players will step up and provide McKinney with a great supporting cast. Also, the Rebels will need to replace the production of Kaden Myers who lead them in scoring as a junior and senior.

2024-25 Overall Record: 4-18, 2-8 region 3-AA; Missed 2A playoffs

2025-26 Record Prediction: 8-17, finish top-4 in region 3-AA standings

First 10 Games: 11/24-11/25 Tip-Off Tournament; 12/2 vs Airport; 12/3 @ Wagener-Salley; 12/5 @ Ninety Six; 12/9 vs Strom Thurmond; 12/10 @ Airport; 12/12 vs Newberry; 12/16 vs Ninety Six; 12/17 vs Wagener-Salley; 12/19 @ Newberry

Newberry Academy

The Eagles put the whole SCISA on notice last year when they made a deep run in the playoffs. They finished the season winning six of their last eight games en route to the quarterfinals. The young squad didn’t have high expectations entering the season last year, but now those are expectations are through the roof.

Senior forward Caleb Wilbanks is nothing short of spectacular with his ability to score, pass and rebound for the Eagles. Expect the big man to have a huge senior season and possibly make an all-region team and compete for Region Player of the Year. Senior guard Thomas McLean will once again be the anchor to the Eagles’ defense on the perimeter and will make an impact on both ends of the floor.

Gavin Rosemand took control of the starting point guard position as an eighth grader and will look to take an even bigger leap this year as a freshman. It wouldn’t be crazy to think that the Eagles could’ve went further in the playoffs if Rosemand didn’t get hurt late in the season.

2024-25 Overall Record: 14-9, 5-5 SCISA 1A region III; loss in the 1A SCISA Quarterfinals

2025-26 Record Prediction: 16-6, finish top-2 in 1A region III; 1A SCISA Quarterfinals appearance

First 10 Games: 11/24 @ Greenwood Christian; 12/2 @ Whitmire; 12/3 vs Greenwood Christian; 12/8 @ Pelion; 12/10 vs Whitmire; 12/15 Laurens Academy; 1/6 @ Anderson Christian; 1/9 @ King Academy; 1/10 Orangeburg Prep; 1/13 @ Wardlaw Academy

Whitmire

The Wolverines had a rough season in 2024-25. They had a hard time with staying healthy and really had to lean heavily on a group of eighth graders to carry them throughout the season. They finished the season losing their last 11 of 12 games. Despite the rough season, one of those eighth graders emerged. Braylen Sartor averaged 8.6 points per game and four rebounds per game in his first year playing varsity. Hopefully, a new year brings new opportunities for the young Wolverines.

2024-25 Overall Record: 2-20, 2-14 region 1-A; Missed 1A playoffs

2025-26 Record Prediction: 5-18, finish in the bottom-5 of region 1-A; miss playoffs

First 10 Games: 11/24-11/25 Tip-Off Tournament; 12/1 vs Pelion; 12/2 vs Newberry Academy; 12/5 McCormick; 12/9 @ Dixie; 12/10 @ Newberry Academy; 12/12 vs Calhoun Falls Charter; 12/15 @ SCSDB; 12/17 vs Green Upstate; 12/18 @ Pelion

