NEWBERRY – In a high-energy battle inside Eleazer Arena on Saturday afternoon, Newberry put four players in double figures and nearly erased a second-half deficit, but the Wolves ultimately came up just short in a 91–85 matchup against a strong UVA Wise squad.

Leading the charge was Drake Downs, who turned in a dominant and complete performance. The forward finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds while shooting an impressive 9-for-13 from the field. Downs controlled the interior for long stretches, grabbing eight defensive rebounds and providing steady scoring around the rim.

Drew Robinson continued his excellent form with 18 points, highlighted by four three-pointers. Robinson also added four assists, pushing the pace in transition and consistently generating open looks for Newberry’s offense. His ability to score from deep helped ignite several Wolves’ scoring runs. Malakhi Stremlow delivered another efficient outing, finishing with 17 points, six rebounds, and an assist in 34 minutes. The veteran forward impacted the paint on both ends and knocked down a key three-pointer while shooting 6-of-11 overall.

In the backcourt, Makhi Rivers provided a strong all-around effort, contributing 12 points, five assists, three rebounds, and a steal. Rivers shot 4-for-5 from the floor and orchestrated several transition opportunities to keep the Wolves within striking distance. Off the bench, Kayzzin McDowell added valuable production with three points, two rebounds, and an assist in limited minutes, while Matty Foor chipped in three points, two rebounds, and a steal. Their energy helped steady Newberry during key stretches of the first half.

As a team, Newberry showcased excellent shot-making—finishing 12-of-25 from three and posted 38 points in the paint, displaying a balance of perimeter and interior scoring. The Wolves also out-rebounded UVA Wise 33–30, showing toughness on the glass.

The Wolves’ next game is on December 10th at 7:30 PM, away against Coker.