BLUEFIELD, WV – The Newberry women’s wrestling team turned in several strong individual performances on Wednesday as the Wolves battled Southern Virginia in their final matchup of the Bluefield tri-dual.

Newberry opened the dual with momentum at 110 lbs., where Celeste Welch put the Wolves on the board with a forfeit victory. At 124 lbs., Trinity Halls delivered one of the fastest pins of the night, taking down Andrea Castro in just 1:14 to swing the team score back in Newberry’s favor. The Wolves kept rolling at 131 lbs. as Brittany Gordon followed with another dominant fall, sticking Seani Casperson in 1:46.

The upper weights continued to bring energy for Newberry. Summer McKeen secured the Wolves’ quickest fall of the dual at 138 lbs., flattening Leigh-Anne Verburg in only 35 seconds, while Mia Proctor added another pin at 145 lbs. with a fall in 1:10. At 180 lbs., Gabrielle Cordes broke open her match with an explosive technical fall, overpowering Makenna Dolt for a 15-0 win in just 1:12.

Despite the Wolves’ six individual victories, five by fall and one by tech fall, Southern Virginia capitalized on key matchups and bonus points to narrowly escape with a 25–19 team win.

Newberry now turns its focus toward its next competition as the Wolves look to build on a series of aggressive, high-pace performances displayed throughout the lineup in Bluefield.

The Wolves will return to action on December 10th against Emmanuel University in Franklin Springs, GA.