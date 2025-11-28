NEWBERRY — Newberry College is proud to announce that Carole Ann Hussey has been selected to the Third-Team All-Conference, recognizing her as one of the top performers in the South Atlantic Conference during the 2025 volleyball season.

Hussey was a consistent offensive force for the Wolves throughout the year, appearing in 26 matches and playing 87 sets. She delivered 227 kills, averaged 2.61 kills per set, and recorded an impressive 246.5 total points on the season. Her strong offensive presence was paired with a solid .241 hitting percentage on 594 total attacks, underscoring her efficiency and reliability at the net.

Her performance was instrumental in Newberry’s attacking success, as she repeatedly provided momentum-shifting plays and showcased her ability to perform in high-pressure situations. Husey’s standout season solidified her position as one of the conference’s top outside hitters and earned her well-deserved recognition as a Third-Team All-Conference selection.