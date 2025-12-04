PROSPERITY, S.C. — The Rebels varsity boys’ basketball team got off to a hot start in their home opener but couldn’t keep their momentum. Mid-Carolina(2-2) falls 57-45 to Airport(1-2) in their home opener on Tuesday, Dec.2nd.

Head coach Kevin Winch is tasked with developing a young squad this season. Only one starter from last season returned and eighth grader Treyvon Smith is expected to be a huge contributor for the Rebels this season.

The young Rebels got off to a fast start in this game and used their size mismatch to their advantage in the early parts to this game. Mid-Carolina started the game on 8-0 run and led 17-8 at the end of the first quarter.

The home team carried their momentum from the first quarter over to the second quarter. Junior guard Landon Wicker had the stroke from the three-point line going early in this game. He started out two-of-four in the first quarter and knocked down another three-pointer in the early parts of the second quarter.

The Eagles began to make their run late in the second quarter after trailing 22-13. They closed the quarter on a 9-3 run, but the Rebels still held a 25-22 lead at the half.

Mid-Carolina struggles continued in the third quarter and the Eagles continued to get better. They started the second half on a 6-2 run to get their first lead of the game, 28-27. Airport outscored the Rebels 22-7 in the third quarter and 36-15 over the second and third quarters.

The home team trailed 44-32 at the end of the third quarter. Mid-Carolina offense picked up at the beginning of the final quarter and they went on a run to cut the deficit. Smith begin to make his presence felt on the inside with his scoring and rebounding. He was able to make a tough lay-up through the contact and draw the foul. He completed the three-point play by knocking down the free-throw.

Wicker hot shooting continued he made a huge corner three-pointer and the Rebels now only trailed 48-43 with about four minutes left to play in regulation. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough because Airport and their scrappy guards kept attack the rim and were relentless. The Eagles would answer every time the Rebels made a run and eventually closed the game out strong to get the double-digit win.

“We are inexperienced but tonight was still great for us honestly. To be able to handle the momentum shifts of a basketball game is something we need to grow in and figure out. We did okay with it tonight but it kind of got away from us a little bit. Those things are just going to come with experience as we keep working. We will get better at it, learn to stay poise and not let that four point run turn into a ten point run ,” said Winch.

Wicker had a team-high 19 points along with four rebounds and four assists. Smith flirted with a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds.

“I love our personnel especially when we shoot the ball the way we did tonight alongside the big guys we have. Treyvon our eighth grader is young but he is hungry. He is going to work, get after it and he has a really bright future ahead of him,” said Winch. “I just like the fight I saw from our guys through the ups and downs in the adversity of the game. We just kept battling and gave ourselves a chance at the end of the game. We are really learning how to compete and that’s what you want in these early season games.”

Mid-Carolina got their second win of the season on the back end of the back-to-back against Wagener-Salley, 51-45, on December 3rd. They will remain on the road for Friday’s contest against Ninety Six. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews