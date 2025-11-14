NEWBERRY — Newberry College is proud to announce that Head Coach Hannah Dave has been named the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) Field Hockey Coach of the Year.

Coach Dave led the Wolves to a flawless 16-0 overall record this season, including a perfect 10-0 mark in conference play. Under her leadership, Newberry College has emerged as a dominant force in SAC field hockey, showcasing both skill and consistency throughout the season. This prestigious recognition highlights Coach Dave’s exceptional coaching ability, her dedication to player development, and her commitment to excellence both on and off the field.

Additonally, Newberry College junior forward Parker Keeler has been named the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) Field Hockey Offensive Player of the Year, as announced by the league office.

Keeler delivered a record-breaking season as one of the South Atlantic Conference’s most dynamic offensive players. Appearing in 16 games with 14 starts, Keeler totaled 18 goals and 19 assists for a team-leading 55 points, averaging 1.13 goals and 3.44 points per game. In conference play, she elevated her performance even further, registering 15 goals and 16 assists in just 10 SAC contests for an impressive 4.6 points per game.

Keeler led the Wolves with six game-winning goals and was perfect on penalty strokes (2-for-2), showcasing her reliability under pressure. A three-time SAC Offensive Player of the Week, she broke Newberry’s single-season program records for both points and assists, solidifying her place among the most prolific offensive players in SAC history.

Her skill, determination, and leadership have been key factors in the Wolves’ success, helping the team maintain an undefeated conference record and continue its dominance in SAC field hockey.