COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina football program is breathing a huge sigh of relief after a head on collision hospitalized defensive line coach Travian Robertson.

Robertson was driving along U.S. 76 Highway in Richland County on Friday, Aug. 22 around 5:45 a.m. when the driver of a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder crossed over into Robertson’s lane and hit his 2024 Chevrolet Tahoe head on. The driver of the Nissan Pathfinder died as a result of the crash, according to The State newspaper and S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.

The Gamecocks’ defensive line coach was immediately rush to the hospital for emergency surgery on his ankle following the accident.

The news come as the Gamecocks prepare for their opener against Virginia Tech in Atlanta, GA on Aug. 31st. Robertson is entering his third season as the defensive line coach for South Carolina. He previously played four seasons with the Gamecocks and was drafted in the seventh round by the Atlanta Falcons. He spent four seasons in the NFL with the Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Redskins.

Head coach Shane Beamer released a statement a few hours after the accident occurred.

“Travian Robertson was involved in a car accident this morning. He is currently in the hospital in stable condition. We expect him to make a full recovery and be back out on the field soon. Please keep the families of those involved in the accident in your prayers and respect the Robertson family’s privacy during this time.”

There has not been any more updates since the story was first reported by The State. Keep all families in your thoughts and prayers as the college football season begins this weekend.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews