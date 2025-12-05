NEWBERRY – Newberry men’s basketball delivered its most dominant second half of the season on Tuesday afternoon, erupting for 58 points after the break to run away from Tusculum in a 93–61 South Atlantic Conference victory inside Eleazer Arena. The win moves the Wolves to 4–1 overall and 1–0 in SAC play.

The Wolves were steady early, taking a 35–30 lead into halftime, but the second half belonged entirely to Newberry. Drew Robinson led the offensive eruption with a game-high 24 points, knocking down four threes and scoring in transition to spark multiple runs. Malakhi Stremlow put together a complete two-way performance with 12 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists, controlling the pace and repeatedly finding teammates for clean looks.

Drake Downs added 19 points and nine rebounds, powering Newberry inside, while Makhi Rivers and Kayzzin McDowell each reached double figures as the Wolves shot an efficient 32-for-55 (58%) from the floor and 12-for-27 from deep. Newberry’s defensive pressure also paid dividends, forcing 17 turnovers and converting them into 23 points, while holding the Pioneers to just nine made field goals in the second half.

Tusculum was led by TJ Printup’s 13 points, but the visitors struggled to keep pace with Newberry’s tempo and depth as the Wolves’ bench chipped in 21 points and helped maintain the second-half surge. Newberry’s 93-point performance marks its highest scoring output of the season and showcases a balanced attack that continues to build momentum early in conference play.

The Wolves will be back in action on road against Mars Hill at 4PM on December 4th.