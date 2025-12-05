NEWBERRY — Quarterback Reed Charpia was named the Offensive Player of the Year to highlight the Wolves South Atlantic Conference honors for 2025.

Joining Charpia on the first team are wide receiver Keith Desaussure, center Davion Pyles and linebacker Mikey Blandin.

Earning second team honors are defensive end Jaydon Eason and cornerback Avery McFadden.

Charpia is the first Wolves quarterback to first earn All-SAC honors since Dre Harris in 2022 and the first SAC Offensive Player of the Year since running back Mario Anderson also in 2022.

Charpia has thrown for 2,970 yards with 26 touchdowns and just two interceptions this season while completing 70.4% of his passes.

His 2,970 passing yards rank second in Newberry single season history, just 117 yards behind record holder and recently inducted Newberry College Hall of Famer Raleigh Yeldell who compiled 3,087 yards in 2016.

His 252 completions rank second to Yeldell’s 260 in 2016, his 26 touchdown passes rank third behind Yeldell’s 27 in 2016 and Josh Stepp’s 28 in 2006.

Charpia’s six touchdown passes against Wingate are tied for the second most in school history and his 413 yards passing in that same game are the sixth most.

In his two seasons with the Wolves, last year he played in only six games due to injury, he has 3,947 yards passing with 29 touchdowns. He is looking to become just the seventh player in Newberry history to amass 4,000 yards passing. His 29 touchdown passes rank eighth.

In the Wolves SAC championship clinching game against Carson-Newman, Charpia was 21 of 29 passing for 267 yards, 3 touchdowns, no interceptions with 31 yards rushing and caught one pass for 15 yards.

Desaussure leads the Wolves with 80 receptions for 909 yards and nine touchdowns. His 80 receptions are second most in Newberry single season history, just six behind David Pressley who caught 86 in 2010. His 909 yards are fifth best, just 19 yards behind Bryson Woodriff’s 928 in 2021 he would need 69 more yards to move into second place. His 9 touchdown grabs are tied for sixth best.

Desaussure has 149 career receptions (3rd best) for 1,686 yards (14 yards away from moving into 10th) and 11 touchdowns (needs two scores to move into top 10).

Pyles has started all 11 games for the Wolves at center and has been a driving force for the Wolves improving their offensive production from averaging just 18.9 points, 115.8 yards passing and 288 yards per game over the last two seasons to 32.6 points, 274.2 yards passing and 385.2 total yards per game this season.

Blandin has been the anchor of the Wolves defense leading the Wolves with 99 total tackles including 10 for loss, 4.5 quarterback sacks, two passes broken up, seven quarterback pressures and one fumble recovery.

Eason has been a force from his defensive end position ranking fourth on the team in total tackles with 45 including four for loss and a quarterback sack.

McFadden has two interceptions, eight pass break-ups, a forced fumble and 30 total tackles from his cornerback position.