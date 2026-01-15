Front row: Lady Harriett W. Kegler, Lady Eddie Caldwell, Lady Leila Caldwell, (Top Teens Chair) Lady Dorothy Buchannan Wilson (Area IV National Director) Lady Eddie Lee Marsh, (National President and CEO of TLOD, Inc.) Lady Patricia Caldwell, (President) Lady Toriah Caldwell (First Vice President), and Lady Mattie Dillion (Second Vice President). Back row: Lady Genice Thompson, Lady Kenyatta Gallman, Lady TaShawn Cannon, Lady Glendora P. Williams, Lady Roberta Kinard, Lady Carolyn Tobe (Treasurer), Lady Lydia Kinard, Lady Engle Thompson, Lady Margo Whitener (Financial secretary), Lady Tracy Eigner (Recording Secretary), Lady Lillie Hunter, Lady Melanie Miller and Lady Jean Pratt. Courtesy photo

Courtesy photo

NEWBERRY — Nineteen new charter members of the Greater Newberry Chapter of the Top Ladies of Distinction Inc. were inducted during a ceremony held on Nov. 23, 2025. These women have demonstrated a strong commitment to leadership, service, excellence, and they embody the values and mission of this esteemed organization.

Each new member brings unique talents, perspectives, and a passion for uplifting the Newberry community. Their dedication to civic engagement, professional growth, and humanitarian service reflects the high standards of Top Ladies of Distinction. Chapter President Lady Patricia Caldwell is confident that the newest Charter Members will strive to empower the community while embracing today’s youth, nurturing seniors and advancing a legacy of service.

The charge to the new ladies was given by the National President and CEO of TLOD, Inc. Lady Eddie Lee Marsh.

The Greater Newberry chapter will continue focusing on enhancing the lives of youth and adults by utilizing organization five thrust;

1. Top Teens of America

2. Women’s Status,

3. Senior Citizens,

4. Community Beautification, and

5. Community Partnerships.

These ladies look forward to their active participation and the positive impact they will undoubtedly make in Newberry Community. Together, they’ll continue to move forward with purpose, distinction, and unity.