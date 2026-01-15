NEWBERRY — Nineteen new charter members of the Greater Newberry Chapter of the Top Ladies of Distinction Inc. were inducted during a ceremony held on Nov. 23, 2025. These women have demonstrated a strong commitment to leadership, service, excellence, and they embody the values and mission of this esteemed organization.

Each new member brings unique talents, perspectives, and a passion for uplifting the Newberry community. Their dedication to civic engagement, professional growth, and humanitarian service reflects the high standards of Top Ladies of Distinction. Chapter President Lady Patricia Caldwell is confident that the newest Charter Members will strive to empower the community while embracing today’s youth, nurturing seniors and advancing a legacy of service.

The charge to the new ladies was given by the National President and CEO of TLOD, Inc. Lady Eddie Lee Marsh.

The Greater Newberry chapter will continue focusing on enhancing the lives of youth and adults by utilizing organization five thrust;

1. Top Teens of America

2. Women’s Status,

3. Senior Citizens,

4. Community Beautification, and

5. Community Partnerships.

These ladies look forward to their active participation and the positive impact they will undoubtedly make in Newberry Community. Together, they’ll continue to move forward with purpose, distinction, and unity.