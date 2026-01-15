NEWBERRY COUNTY — After an extensive search, Newberry County Council has named William Theodore “Ted” Luckadoo as the county’s new administrator.

“I am honored that Newberry County Council has selected me to serve as the next county administrator and grateful for the trust they are placing in me to continue forward with their vision,” said Luckadoo. “I will bring my experiences, knowledge, energy and enthusiasm into this role and use every day as an opportunity to improve all aspects of our services.”

Luckadoo brings approximately 14 years of government experience to Newberry County government. He currently serves as a deputy county administrator for Lexington County and previously served as town manager for Batesburg-Leesville.

Luckadoo holds a Bachelor of Science in management from the University of South Carolina and a Master of Public Administration from the American Military University.

“Newberry County Council is pleased to welcome Mr. Luckadoo as Newberry County’s new county administrator. We believe Mr. Luckadoo will bring valuable experience and expertise to Newberry County,” said Robert Shealy, chairman of Newberry County Council. “While we are sad to see Jeff Shacker retire, we thank him for his leadership during a crucial time and

wish him well.”

Luckadoo said he looks forward to serving Newberry County and participating in the next steps toward the county’s future and long-term vision

The new admin will start in February.