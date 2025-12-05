NEWBERRY — Head Coach Todd Knight was named the South Atlantic Conference Ken Sparks Coach of the Year for 2025.

Knight has led the Wolves, picked to finish seventh in the 2025 SAC preseason poll, to a league title, a 10-1 record and the second round of the NCAA Division 2 playoffs.

It marks the fourth time that Knight has earned SAC Coach of the Year Honors. He also won in 2016, 2021 and 2022.

Knight is the winningest coach in Newberry College history with a 106-76 record (.582) in his 17th season as head coach and his 23rd season overall on the staff (six previous seasons as defensive coordinator). He won his 100th game this season in thrilling fashion in the 43-42 overtime victory over Wingate.

Knight is the winningest coach among current head coaches in the South Atlantic Conference and ranks fourth all-time in league history in total wins and league wins (73-48).

This is the sixth time Newberry has made an appearance in the NCAA Division 2 playoffs and Knight has been involved in all six appearances: five as head coach (2013, 2015, 2016, 2021, 2025) and once as defensive coordinator (2006).

This year Knight earned his fourth SAC regular season title (2016, 2021, 2022, 2025) as head coach with two other SAC titles under his belt as defensive coordinator (2006, 2008).