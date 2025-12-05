NEWBERRY — Newberry College field hockey student-athletes Ella Allardice, Ayanda Mangenah, and Amber Tozana will represent Zimbabwe in the 2025 International Hockey Federation Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile, December 1-13.

The team is competing in Pool B with their first match Tuesday night against Argentina followed by Thursday afternoon’s game against Wales, and next Saturday afternoon against Belgium.

There are six pools of four teams apiece. The tournament is played every two years and Netherlands is the defending champions.

The trio was part of a historic Newberry College team that finished the season as 2025 South Atlantic Conference regular season and tournament champions, earned the #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and finished as the national runner-up with a 20-1 record, one of only three teams in all of college field hockey, regardless of division, to lose only one game in 2025.

Mangenah and Tozana were named second team All-SAC.