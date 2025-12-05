NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s basketball team kept its perfect season alive on Saturday afternoon, battling past Livingstone College for a hard-fought 65–61 win inside Eleazer Arena. The Wolves move to 6–0 behind another all-around powerhouse performance from sophomore guard Rickell Brown, who poured in 23 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished five assists, and swatted four shots.

Newberry opened the game with energy, using ball pressure and quick scoring bursts to build a 21–13 lead after the first quarter. Brown sparked the early push with a layup and a three, while Leigha Harris dominated the lane with eight first-quarter points. The Wolves’ pressure defense generated fast-break opportunities, and a late three from Hannah Nimmo propelled Newberry to a double-digit advantage.

The second quarter featured key contributions from across the roster. Marykate Kent ignited the offense with back-to-back threes, finishing with 15 points, all from long range. On the glass, Jada Brown delivered a strong rebounding performance, pulling down 10 boards and extending several possessions. Despite a push from Livingstone, Newberry controlled the half and led 37–25 at the break.

Livingstone adjusted in the third, attacking the paint and capitalizing on turnovers to narrow the gap. Newberry weathered the run thanks to Brown’s defensive presence—highlighted by consecutive blocks—and a timely putback from Destiny Mattison, which helped the Wolves hold a two-possession lead heading into the fourth.

In the final frame, the Blue Bears continued to threaten, closing within four points in the final minutes. But Newberry responded with poise. Harris knocked down a crucial jumper, Kent secured a major defensive rebound, and Brown sealed the victory at the free-throw line. The Wolves finished with 43 rebounds, 20 points off turnovers, and seven made threes, showcasing a resilient, team-driven effort.

With the win, next up for the Wolves is a SAC road contest at Mars Hill on December 3 at 5:30 PM.