NEWBERRY — The Newberry and Mid-Carolina annual rivalry game took place on Friday, August 29 at Mike Ware Field on the campus of Newberry High School. The Bulldogs(2-0) held the Rebels(0-2) scoreless and cruised to a 45-0 victory.

The Rebels entered last Friday night’s contest in hopes to shake off the embarrassing performance from week one, while the Bulldogs were looking to keep things going with their hot offense. Unfortunately, Mid-Carolina couldn’t bounce back and the Newberry train kept on rolling to another win.

The Bulldogs got off to a great start with two quick touchdowns in the first quarter while the Rebels looked as though their offense was slowly sinking in quick sand.

Newberry took a 14-0 into the second quarter, and put things away before halftime. The Bulldogs scored 21 unanswered points to take a 35-0 lead into halftime. That effectively ended the night for their starters.

Most of the backups played in the second half and the Bulldogs picked up their 14th consecutive victory in this rivalry series. It also was the second time in the last three meetings the Rebels were held scoreless.

The Bulldogs set a program record in this game as well. The 107 total points scored in the first two games to open the season is the quickest the team has reached the 100-point scoring mark in a season. The 2013 squad held the record previously by scoring 130 points over a three-game stretch. They set the record with a 62-20 win over Berea in week three of that season.

For the Rebels, they will have to quickly turn the page because they will have another big rivalry game this week as they host undefeated Whitmire(2-0) on Friday, September 5th.

The Bulldogs will turn their focus to another big rivalry game as well. Newberry will be on the road this week to face Clinton(1-1) who is coming off a 50-0 win on last Friday. Bulldogs assistants Brian Redd, Kevin Ware and their families have either coached or been the athletic director for 95 of the 99 meetings between Newberry and Clinton in this rivalry series that is known as “The Battle of the Belt.”

