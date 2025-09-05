NEWBERRY — From a young age, Blake Mayes knew he wanted to play college football. His journey to Newberry College was marked by dedication, hard work, and the support of his family and mentors. As a member of the 2025 Newberry College Athletics Hall of Fame, Mayes reflects on the impact this college has had on his life and the lessons he learned along the way.

“My induction would not be possible without great teammates, the support I received from coaches, and most importantly, my family and close friends,” Mayes said. “Now, I have had many surgeries during my career and after athletics. However, if it wasn’t for the sport of football and Newberry College, who knows where I would be today? Football made me a man and a better person, and that can’t be taken away from me.”

Mayes’ journey to Newberry College started at an early age. He began playing recreational football in fourth grade and quickly made a name for himself as a standout athlete. After a successful high school career in football, wrestling, and powerlifting, Mayes joined Hargrave Military Academy for a post-graduate year.

When it was time to choose a college, Mayes received offers from numerous schools, but ultimately, he signed with Newberry College.

“I was a four-year starter at Newberry and started as a true freshman. I battled numerous injuries but had a great career,” Mayes said.

“My parents’ unwavering work ethic and dedication as role models influenced me to keep going and never settle for less. They never missed an athletic event from the time I started. I wish they were here, and I know they are looking down now, smiling.”

While at Newberry College, Mayes found more than just a place to play football. He discovered a close-knit community, strong academic programs, and competitive athletics. The historical significance of the college and the town of Newberry added to the nostalgia and made his time there even more special.

“Playing in the competitive SAC 8 was challenging but fun,” Mayes recalled.

And then there were the memories.

Memories of upsetting Wofford in 1995 at their homecoming.

Memories of winning the bronze derby three out of four times.

But most importantly, the memories of being a Newberry Indian.

More than football

Beyond the victories and accolades, Mayes credits Newberry College with shaping him as a person and influencing his professional career. The discipline, teamwork, and resilience he honed as a student-athlete have become transferable skills that have helped him succeed in various areas of life. Football, a demanding sport, taught him to push his limits and never give up in the face of challenges.

“Being a student-athlete at Newberry has given me the ability to bounce back from adversity and learn from defeat,” Mayes said. “This is crucial for success both on and off the field.”

Mayes also learned the importance of time management and self-control, skills that have translated into success in other areas of his life. He learned to prioritize responsibilities, create routines, and develop healthy habits. Most importantly, he learned accountability and the impact of his decisions on others.

“These are lessons my wife and I are instilling into our kids,” Mayes said.

The Newberry Family

Mayes acknowledges the influence of several individuals at Newberry College who played pivotal roles in his life. Coach John Creager, defensive coordinator, and strength coach, pushed him to be better on and off the field. Defensive Coach Russell Spires provided the support and guidance he needed as a player.

Dr. Anthony Falco and Dr. Fred Green, professors at Newberry, offered positive advice and academic support, teaching Mayes valuable lessons that he applies in the real world today.

Most importantly, Mayes expresses his gratitude to his parents, who always supported him 100% in all paths of life. Though they are no longer here, he knows they are smiling down on his accomplishments.

In addition to his parents, Mayes recognizes the support and mentorship he received from his grandparents, Uncle Jerry Taylor, Aunt Glen Sanders, his recreational football coach, Major Israel Brooks Jr., his mentor and powerlifting coach, Richard Sorin, and his mentor and high school teammate, Tripp Weed. He also acknowledges his great friend and fellow Newberry Indian, Tony Dominick.

As he reflects on his time at Newberry College, Mayes has some advice for current student-athletes.

“Learn to balance academics and athletics. Without one, you can’t have the other,” Mayes emphasized. “Prioritize mental health, prepare for life after sports, and maximize opportunities during your college years. These years go by quickly, so have no regrets.”

He encourages student-athletes to find a passion outside of sports, leverage available resources, and build strong relationships on and off the field. Mayes believes that these days will be the best of their lives, and they should make the most of them.

“Most importantly, have fun and be kind to others,” Mayes advises.

As Mayes reflects on his journey and the impact Newberry College has had on his life, he feels immense gratitude and pride for being inducted into the Newberry College Athletics Hall of Fame. For him, this induction is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the support and guidance he received from his teammates, coaches, family, and friends.

Football made him a better person, and the lessons he learned at Newberry College continue to shape his life and influence his professional career. As he looks forward, Mayes carries the spirit of Newberry College with him, always striving to push his limits and make a positive impact on those around him.