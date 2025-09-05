WHITMIRE, S.C. — Matt Bledsoe of Rock Hill is a 1990 Graduate of Whitmire High School. While in high school, he lettered in football, basketball, baseball, and golf. Matt was the starting point guard on the 1990 basketball team which accumulated 24 wins and won the conference and tournament championship. He was named the Defensive MVP for that team. His basketball accomplishments include: #1 all time for assists on a per game average in a season with 7.1, #1 all time for most assists in a season with 193, #1 all time for most steals in a season with 125, #2 all time for highest free throw percentage in a season at 78.4, and #2 all time for most assists on a per game average for a career at 4.1. After high school, Matt attended USC-Union where he was co-founder of the USCU Bantams Club Basketball Team. He also attended Lander and was a member of the first Club Baseball Team in 1993-94.

Elbert Epps of Newberry is a 1987 graduate of Whitmire High School. He was a three- sport athlete lettering in football, basketball, and baseball. His football accomplishments include MVP, Best Defensive Player, Best Offensive Back, and All-Conference. For basketball he is #2 all time for most assists in a career with 274 and had a free throw percentage of 75.9 for the 1985-86 season. For the 1986-87 basketball season Elbert was the Best Defensive Player, Best Offensive Player, All-Conference, and All-Tournament. At the conclusion of the 1987 baseball he won the batting trophy and was named All-Conference. After high school Elbert played baseball at Benedict College.

William “Chuck” Guinn – deceased – was a 1977 graduate of Whitmire High School. He was a member of the Football Team for three years earning Best Offensive Lineman in 1975, Best Offensive Lineman in 1976, MVP in 1976, and was named both All-Conference and All-State in 1976. At the conclusion of his high school career Chuck earned a scholarship to play football at Newberry College.