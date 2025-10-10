KERNERSVILLE, N.C. – The Newberry Wolves men’s and women’s cross country teams turned in competitive performances on Friday evening at the UNCG Spartan Classic, highlighted by a fourth-place team finish for the men and an eighth-place result for the women.

On the women’s side, the Wolves placed eighth out of 14 scoring teams in the 5k race. Sophomore Olivia Hare led the way with a time of 20:17.0, placing 24th overall. She was followed by Cristina Calidonio (46th, 22:06.1), freshman Addison Howle (53rd, 22:28.5), junior Kwamia Russell (57th, 22:52.2), and freshman Anna Johnson (58th, 22:53.1) to complete Newberry’s top five. Junior Gaby Darazi (72nd, 24:30.8) and freshman Erin Black (86th, 27:27.3) rounded out the Wolves’ lineup

In the men’s 8k, the Wolves put together a balanced team effort to secure fourth place overall in a 12-team field. Junior Tyler Shumate had an outstanding run, clocking 26:53.4 to finish seventh overall and lead Newberry. He was supported by Drew Benson (34th, 28:18.7), freshman Jordan Kent (35th, 28:26.0), senior Larry Scott (49th, 29:09.0), and freshman Camden Longdon (52nd, 29:22.5). Senior Braylon Reier (62nd, 29:54.1) and freshman Gabriel Dos Santos (108th, 39:18.7) also competed for the Wolves

The Wolves will look to build on these results as they prepare for the Sandshark Invitational on October 11th in Bluftton, SC.