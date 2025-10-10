WINNSBORO, S.C. — The up and down roller coaster ride for the Rebels this season continued on Friday night when they opened region play. Mid-Carolina(2-5, 0-1 region 3-AA) fell 41-7 to Fairfield Central(5-2, 1-0 region 3-AA) in their region opener.

The Rebels looked to shake off of their fourth quarter meltdown from the previous week, but unfortunately that didn’t happen. The Griffins entered the contest with three shut outs under their belt this season by their defense, and they were almost able to make it a third.

Fairfield Central dominated the game from start to finish. They shut down the Rebels trio in the backfield and that was more than enough to neutralize their offense.

This was the third game this season that Rebels were held to seven points or less. Mid-Carolina will return home on this Friday to host Columbia for homecoming.

