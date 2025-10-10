WINGATE, N.C. – The third-ranked Newberry College field hockey team continued its undefeated start to the season with a commanding 7–1 win at Wingate on Tuesday evening at Graham Gill Field. The Wolves improved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in South Atlantic Conference play, while the Bulldogs fell to 4-4 and 2-3 in the league.

Newberry wasted little time taking control. Amber Tozana opened the scoring just under four minutes into the match, finishing unassisted for the early breakthrough. Less than a minute later, Parker Keeler doubled the lead off a penalty corner, converting on a feed from Wibien Dahmen.

The Wolves pressed forward in the second quarter and quickly extended their advantage. Lieke Varenkamp fired home an unassisted goal in the 20th minute before Keeler buried a penalty stroke just two minutes later. Moments later, Keeler again made her presence felt—this time setting up Emma Hulsmeyer on the back post for a 5–0 cushion at halftime.

Wingate pulled one back in the fourth quarter when Erika Neuhoff scored in the 51st minute, but Newberry answered immediately. On the ensuing restart, Payton Keeler responded with a solo effort to restore the five-goal margin. Emma Westbrook capped the scoring in the 57th minute, slotting home off another assist from Parker Keeler.

In all, six different Wolves found the back of the cage. Parker Keeler led the way with two goals and two assists, while Hulsmeyer, Varenkamp, Tozana, Payton Keeler, and Westbrook each added tallies.

Newberry dominated the stat sheet, outshooting Wingate 22–9 with a 13–6 advantage on target. The Wolves also held a 9–5 edge in penalty corners. In goal, Ayanda Mangenah made five saves to anchor a backline that consistently denied Wingate scoring opportunities.

Newberry continues conference play on Sunday, traveling to Converse for a 1 p.m. matchup.