SUMTER, S.C. – The Newberry Wolves men’s and women’s tennis teams battled against some of the region’s top competition this past weekend at the ITA Southeast Men’s and Women’s Regional Championship in Sumter, South Carolina. The Wolves gained valuable experience on the courts while showcasing grit and determination across both singles and doubles play.

On the men’s side, Daniel Watson and Lucas Mruck both competed in the Men’s Open Singles Flight A. Watson dropped a hard-fought first-round match to James Girdler (5-7, 5-7), while Mruck fell to Raphael Rousson (0-6, 2-6). In doubles play, Senthen Reddy and Sohei Kamiyama battled in Men’s Doubles Flight A but came up short against Isacc Buerkle and Charlie Fremaux (5-8). In Flight B, the duo of Watson and Mruck put up a fight before falling 6-8 to Henrique Terela and Murilo Martins.

On the women’s side, Margarita Roshka highlighted the Wolves’ performance with a strong run in Women’s Singles Flight A. Roshka rallied in her opening match for a three-set victory (2-6, 7-5, 10-7) before falling in the second round to Anastasiia Opolska (2-6, 1-6). Yui Suzuki dropped her opening match to Ruda Muderrisoglu (1-6, 1-6).

In Women’s Singles Flight B, Aina Miralles advanced to the semifinals after a strong showing before being stopped by Linn Goerdes (3-6, 4-6). Teammates Hazel Vernon, Lina Sarhan, and Renee Dorval each fought hard in their opening matches but fell short against tough opponents.

Doubles play featured several strong pairings for the Wolves. In Flight A, Vernon and Sarhan teamed up but fell 4-8 in their opener, while Miralles and Dorval also came up short (3-8). In Flight B, Roshka and Suzuki secured a solid first-round win (8-4) before being edged in a close second-round match (6-8) against Mar Marti and Kira Braacke.

Overall, the Wolves gained valuable tournament experience competing against high-level opponents, with Roshka’s opening-round win and Miralles’ semifinal run standing out as highlights. Both the men’s and women’s teams will look to build on their performances as they prepare for the Spring Season.