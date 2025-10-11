WINNSBORO, S.C. — Newberry Academy looked to pull off the upset in their revenge rematch game against Richard Winn, but came up short. The Eagles(0-6, 0-4 SCISA) fell 46-26 to Richard Winn(3-3, 3-1 SCISA) on Friday, Oct. 3rd to remain winless on the season.

Newberry Academy are six weeks into the season and entered Friday’s contest still in search for their first win of the season. The Eagles of Richard Winn made sure they didn’t pick up that first win against them.They dominated Newberry Academy from start to finish, despite Newberry’s offense scoring the third most points in a game this season. It wasn’t enough to overcome Richard Winn’s high powered offense though.

Newberry Academy will have two more opportunities this season to get that first win, but their playoffs hopes are fading away. The Eagles will be back in action this Friday on the road to face Wardlaw Academy. The two teams played a hard fought battle that went down to the wire back on Sept. 5, but Newberry Academy fell short 22-12. Hopefully, they can avenge that loss and pick up their first win.

