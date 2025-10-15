NEWBERRY — The last week of the regular season for volleyball featured a huge rivalry between two Newberry County high schools. Mid-Carolina hit the road to face Newberry in one last test before the playoffs start. The Lady Rebels(23-3, 9-0 region 3-AA) swept the Lady Bulldogs(0-12, 0-4 region 4-AAA) in three straight sets on Monday, Oct. 13th.

Willie L. Scott Gymnasium was packed on Monday evening with fans from both schools. The energy was high and the Lady Bulldogs were hoping to close out a struggling season with a huge win.

The first set was full of energy from both teams and it was a back-and-forth. Newberry took an early 4-1 lead in the set which forced the Rebels to call a timeout. Mid-Carolina regrouped after the timeout and stormed back. They went on a 6-1 run to take a 8-5 lead in the opening set.

The Lady Rebels took control of the set and never lost the lead again after taking it in the early parts. They closed the set out strong and won the first set 25-18.

The second set started off very bad for the Lady Bulldogs and things didn’t get better. They were dominated from start to finish which led to them losing the set 25-5.

The third and final set of the night was competitive like the first set. Newberry got off to a good start and hung around as long as they could but Mid-Carolina eventually seized controlled and closed out the match with a 25-17 win in the third set.

Mid-Carolina will celebrate Senior Night on Thursday, Oct. 16th at 7:00 p.m. against Clinton. They defeated Clinton 3-1 in their previous match on Sept. 30th.

Newberry will celebrate Senior Night on Wednesday, Oct. 15th at 7:00 p.m. against Fox Creek.

