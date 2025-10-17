NEWBERRY — Whitmire picked up a big win in a hard fought battle when they faced Newberry on Monday, Oct. 6th. The Lady Wolverines(8-9-1, 6-7 region region 2-A) won three of four sets to get the road win over the Lady Bulldogs(0-9, 0-4 region 4-AAA).

Whitmire hit the road to face Newberry for a battle between to Newberry County schools that rarely face each other. The Lady Wolverines got off to a strong start and dominated the first set of the match. They took the first set by the score of 25-14.

The second set started off very competitive between the two teams. They were tied at 5-5 before the Lady Wolverines went on a 9-5 run to take control of the set. They closed the set out to win 25-16.

Newberry had their best set in the third set. The momentum shifted back-and-forth between the two teams throughout the entire set. The set finished with four ties and several lead changes before the Bulldogs finally pulled away at the end. Newberry won the set 25-21.

The fourth set was a tight back-and-forth match much like the third set. The Lady Wolverines got a quick 5-0 lead to begin the set. Then, then Lady Bulldogs answered the hot start with a run of their own. They were to put five quick points on the board and forced the visitors to call a timeout. Newberry continued to put the pressure on Whitmire after the timeout and begin to take control of set with a 10-7 lead.

The tug of war continued for both teams and they found themselves tied up at 16-16. Whitmire was finally able to build a small lead, 21-17, but that wasn’t enough. Newberry goes on a mini 4-1 run that forced the Lady Wolverines to call a timeout.

After the timeout, Whitmire went on to close out the set and the match. The only allowed one more point after the score was 22-21. They won the set 25-22 and got a huge late season win after nearly blowing their 2-0 set lead in this match.

The regular season comes to and end this week for both teams. Whitmire will face McCormick at home on Tuesday, Oct. 14 and then close out the regular season on the road at South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind on Thursday, Oct. 16th.

Newberry will face a hot Mid-Carolina squad at home on Monday, Oct. 13th in a huge rivalry match and then close out the regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 15th at home against Fox Creek.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews