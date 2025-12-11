NEWBERRY — The Lady Wolverines picked up their first win of the season after dominating on the road. Whitmire(1-2) defeated Newberry Academy(0-2) 49-12 on Wednesday, Dec. 10th on the road.

These two teams were supposed to play the first installment of this rivalry series on December 2nd, but the game was canceled so this became the first meeting. Regardless, the Lady Wolverines dominated from start to finish.

Junior guard Brooklyn Babb had her best game of the short season so far with a season high of 23 points. The first quarter was a competitive game between the two teams, but Whitmire still had 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The wheels fell off the wagon in the second quarter for the Lady Eagles. They were held scoreless as a team and had trouble with turnovers. They committed 14 turnovers in the second quarter and had 41 for the entire game.

Whitmire led 27-7 at the half. The second half wasn’t much better for Newberry Academy and they couldn’t cut into the deficit.

The Lady Eagles scored only five points in the second half and had trouble with the full court pressure of Whitmire. Brielle Whitmire and Emily Saverance both had solid games for the Lady Wolverines. The two players each scored six points, while Saverance added nine rebounds and two steals to her stat line for the evening. Brielle filled the stat sheet as well by grabbing four rebounds, had four assists and three steals along with her six points. Whitmire grabbed 39 rebounds total as a team to easily win the rebound battle.

Newberry Academy will be off for a week before competing in the Senn Freight Holiday Hoopfest that is set for December 19-20. The Lady Wolverines will have a day of rest before returning to the court on Friday, Dec. 12th to take on Calhoun Falls Charter at home. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m.

