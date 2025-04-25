GILBERT, S.C. — The Bulldogs varsity baseball team were one of two Newberry County high schools to compete in the Sandlapper Classic over spring break last week. Newberry(8-9, 3-3 region 5-AAA) lost two consecutive games after opening the tournament with a strong win.

The first game took place Saturday, April 12th against Horse Creek Academy. The Bulldogs won that easily with a 13-3 victory.

Later that day, they took on White Knoll and fell 6-2. White Knoll scored two runs at the bottom of the second inning and scored four runs at the bottom of the fourth inning due to three Bulldogs’ errors. Newberry attempted to rally late at the top of seventh inning and was able to score two runs but that was it.

Newberry had a few days before returning back to Gilbert High School to play their final game of the tournament on Tuesday, April 15th against Camden High School. They fell 11-0 after giving up 13 hits and having another four errors in the game. The Bulldogs also couldn’t get anything going at the plate with just one hit for the entire game.

They will return back to action this week to finish the final stretch of the regular season. Newberry will resume play on Monday, April 21 against Silver Bluff in a road region battle before returning home on April 23rd to face Fox Creek.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews