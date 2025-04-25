COLUMBIA, S.C. — Legendary head coach Dawn Staley and the South Carolina women’s basketball program continues to make history on and off the court. The Lady Gamecocks had three players selected in the 2025 WNBA Draft that took place on Monday, April 14th at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City.

The night got off to a slow start for South Carolina because no players were selected in the first round of the draft, which was a first for the program in years. Then, the second round came around and three players were selected in three of the first nine picks in the second round with two players being selected back-to-back.

Te-Hina Paopao was selected with no.18 overall pick by the Atlanta Dream. Bree Hall came off the board two picks later after being selected by the Indiana Fever with no.20 overall pick. Finally, Sania Feagin was selected with the no. 21 overall pick by the Los Angeles Sparks.

It happened so fast that Staley barely had enough time to soak in the moment, but she did take to social media to congratulate her talented group of seniors that help lead South Carolina to their fifth consecutive Final Four appearance and third consecutive national championship appearance.

“Thank you Lord,” Staley wrote. “Proud of @GamecockWBB @tehinapaopa0 @breezyhalll @supremenia for being selected in the @WNBA draft. @AtlantaDream @IndianaFever @LASparks y’all have some class act human beings and highly tested talented individuals! Let’s gooooo!!!”

Staley won’t have to travel far to see Paopao if she were to make the final roster for the Dream. Atlanta is a little under four hours away and she is a season ticket holder for them. Also, this marks the fourth time in the last nine drafts that the Gamecocks have had multiple players selected.

Paopao has the ability to shoot the deep ball at a very high clip. She shot 40.3 percent from the three-point in her two seasons at South Carolina and 42.2 percent shooter from the field. She is also a two-time All-American as well as a five time all-conference selection across two conferences.

Hall will possibly join former teammate and no.1 overall pick of the 2023 WNBA Draft Aliyah Boston in Indiana. She will also get a chance to play alongside former Gamecocks foe Caitlin Clark. Hall will bring a defensive toughness to the back court of the Fever as she appeared in 147 games for the Lady Gamecocks, which is the most for any player over a four-year career, and always tasked with covering the opponent’s best offensive weapon on the perimeter.

Finally, Feagin will have a chance to give the Sparks a strong defensive big to pair with the talented scoring forwards of Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson. Jackson and Feagin are no strangers to each other as they faced off several times in those intense South Carolina-Tennessee SEC battles. Brink is no stranger to Feagin and the Gamecocks either. During Stanford’s 2021 national title run, she help lead the Cardinal to a 66-65 victory over the Lady Gamecocks in the Final Four.

Training camp will begin on April 27 and the season starts on May 14.

