NEWBERRY – The Newberry College Acrobatics & Tumbling team is proud to announce that five student-athletes have been named to the National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) Academic Honor Roll for their outstanding performance in the classroom.

The NCATA Academic Honor Roll recognizes student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.30 or higher during the academic year. This honor reflects the commitment of Newberry’s athletes to excellence both in competition and academics.

The five Wolves earning this honor are:

StellaGrace Allen

Mikayla Conwell

Emma Pittser

Jaden France

Hannah Ghaly