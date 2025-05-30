WHITMIRE, S.C. — The Lady Wolverines magical playoffs run ended with a tough loss in the semifinals of the 1A softball state playoffs. Whitmire(21-8, 10-3 region 1-A) fell 12-6 to Dixie(22-5, 13-0 region 1-A) to bring their season to an end.

The Lady Wolverines had to travel to Due West, S.C. on Wednesday, May 21 for a semifinals match with a familiar region foe. Whitmire avoided elimination by defeating Lamar in their second Lower State Championship bracket game after falling to Lewisville in their first game. Now, they had to get through a Dixie team that they lost twice too in the regular season.

Unfortunately, the third game was the same result for the young squad. Dixie took an early lead in the game and the Lady Wolverines were never able to overcome it despite a hard fought battle.

Cierra Jones and Makenna Moss-Jenkins, both seniors, will be the only two players not returning next season. So, the future is bright for this program and they will get over the hump. In 2024, they lost in the Lower State Championship. They fell one game short of reaching the 1A Lower State Championship game this season. This team will learn from these heartbreaking defeats and use that as fuel for the next few seasons to eventually get over the hump.

Congratulations to the Whitmire on winning their second consecutive district title and a 20-plus win season this year!

