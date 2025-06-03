NEWBERRY COUNTY — Two men have been arrested and another is wanted in connection to a May 16 vehicle theft in Greenville which led deputies on a pursuit, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office Critical Response Team arrested 20-year-old Tyleik Jaeqwon Sanders and 22-year-old Quattro Keazzhie Sanders, both of Upper Lane in Newberry in separate operations. They are being charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and failing to stop for a law enforcement officer. A third person, 23-year-old Jamarius Tyreek Wilson, is wanted in connected with the theft.

In a post to social media, deputies were notified of a stolen 2025 Range Rover from Greenville being in Newberry County. A Newberry County deputy found the vehicle on Whitner Road near US Highway 76 where they initiated a stop. The vehicle sped off and led deputies on a pursuit which ended when the driver abandoned the vehicle on Tripod Road off of Shrine Club Road. Three people fled into a wooded area. K9 teams from SLED and NCSO along with aviation assets were called in, but the trail ended near the Fast Stop on CR Koon Highway.

During the investigation, it was determined the three people, each from Newberry County had stolen the vehicle in Greenville and came to Newberry.

Greenville City Police are conducting an investigation into the theft of the new vehicle. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Wilson are urged to call 803-321-2222.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3122 ext. 1867 or [email protected].