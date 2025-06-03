NEWBERRY — The South Carolina Association of Technical College Commissioners (SCATCC) has selected Piedmont Technical College (PTC) Area Commissioner George Piersol as the winner of the 2025 Commissioner Leadership Award. The award honors an individual who has made significant contributions to promote the technical or community college concept.

With 30 years of service, Piersol is the longest-tenured Area Commissioner in PTC history. Piersol, a Newberry County resident, has been a member of the SCATTC board and served as its treasurer for more than 20 years.

PTC President Dr. Hope E. Rivers said Piersol’s award is a well-deserved honor.

“George Piersol is an amazing commissioner. Without hesitation, he freely gives his time, and his talents,” she said. “His unwavering leadership and deep commitment have helped shape Piedmont Technical College and strengthen technical education across South Carolina.”

Reflecting on Piersol’s long-standing service, PTC Area Commission Chair Dr. Dennis Lambries echoed those sentiments in his nomination letter.

“It has been my privilege and pleasure to work alongside Mr. Piersol on this Commission,” Lambries said. “He is a consummate and dedicated colleague with deep institutional knowledge who always answers any call to serve, no matter the size of the challenge.”

Piersol is proud to be associated with the PTC Job-Ready Guarantee, approved by the Area Commission and introduced in 2019. The guarantee pledges that PTC graduates will enter the workforce fully able to perform job-related skills learned as a part of their programs of study.

He also is an enthusiastic advocate for PTC, embracing every opportunity to speak with legislators throughout the college’s seven-county service areas about key issues involving higher education and PTC in particular.

Piersol has operated a successful State Farm Insurance agency in Newberry for more than three decades. He is an active member of Silverstreet Lutheran Church, where he has served as vice president of the church council. He also has contributed his time and talents to the Rotary Club and Newberry Chamber of Commerce. Piersol and his wife, Jan, have been married for 44 years and have raised a large family that now includes eight grandchildren.

Piersol will receive his award at a joint meeting of SCATTC, the State Board for Technical and Comprehensive Education and the Technical College Presidents Council on Sept. 23 in Columbia.