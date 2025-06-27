CONWAY, S.C. — Coastal Carolina historic 56-win season came to an end on Sunday, June 22nd against Louisiana State University on Sunday, June 22 in game two of the College World Series finale. The Chanticleers fell 1-0 on Saturday in game one and fell 5-3 on Sunday in game two of the best-of-three series.

Despite the tough loss, Coastal Carolina season was every bit of spectacular. They won 26 consecutive games before losing back-to-back games in the final series, advanced to the College World Series finals for the first time since winning it all in 2016 and eclipsed the 2016 title team’s season win total of 55 games.

The loss was a major blow to the program, but the talk after the game was more about head coach Kevin Schnall and assistant coach/ first base coach Matt Schilling first inning ejections.

Schnall left the dug out to discuss some controversial pitch calls with home plate umpire Angel Campos. The discussion quickly escalated and resulted in Schnall being tossed first. Schnall didn’t leave the field immediately and chased down Campos as he began to walk away from him following the ejection. The first base and third base umpires intervened but one of the umpires fell as a result to accidental contact from Schnall.

Schilling kept the conversation going afterwards and he was then tossed from the game. Schnall believed he was wrongfully accused and was not apologetic after the game.

“If you guys watch the video, there was a guy who came in extremely aggressively, tripped over Campos’ foot, embarrassed in front of 25,000, and goes ‘two-game suspension’ and says ‘bumping the umpire,’” Schnall said. “There was no bump. I shouldn’t be held accountable for a grown man’s athleticism. Now it’s excessive because I was trying to say I didn’t bump him,” said Schnall.

“It is what it is. If that warranted an ejection, there would be a lot of ejections. As umpires, it’s your job to manage the game with some poise and calmness and a little bit of tolerance.”

The NCAA released a statement after the game to addressed why the ejections and suspensions were handed to both of the Coastal Carolina coaches.

“NCAA Playing Rule 3-6-f-Note 1 states that balls, strikes, half swings or decisions about hit-by-pitch situations are not to be argued,” the NCAA statement read. “After a warning, any player or coach who continued to argue balls, strikes, half swings, or a hit-by-pitch situation shall be ejected from the game,” read the statement.

It continued, “In addition to today’s ejections, Coach Schnall is suspended for the next two games per NCAA Playing Rule 5-15-a-4, which states that an additional two-game suspension is added to any other penalties,” the NCAA statement read. “NCAA Playing Rule 2-26-f states that an assistant coach, if ejected, is automatically suspended for one game. Per NCAA Playing Rule 5-15-a-4, an additional two-game suspension is added to any other penalties. By rule, Coach Schilling is suspended for three games.”

Both coaches will serve their suspensions at the start of the 2026 season. Schnall kept his stance regardless of how anyone felt after the game.

“As a head coach, it’s your right to get an explanation for why we got warned,” Schnall said. “I’m 48 years old and I shouldn’t get shooed by another grown man. When I came out, I got told it was a warning issued for arguing balls and strikes, and I said it was because you missed three. At that point, ejected. If that warrants an ejection, I’m the first one to stand here like a man and apologize.”

Associate head coach Chad Oxedine took over the head coaching duties after the ejection. Coastal Carolina took a 1-0 lead in the second inning behind a solo home run, but it would be short lived. The Tigers tied the game at the top of the third inning and reclaim the lead with four runs at the top of the fourth inning. It would be enough to hold off the Chanticleers after a late game push at the bottom of the seventh inning.

The University released an official statement as well following the hard fought loss.

“The ejections of head coach Kevin Schnall and assistant coach Matt Schilling in the bottom of the first inning drastically altered the trajectory of a must-win game for our team,” Coastal Carolina said in its statement. “These decisions were made with an alarming level of haste, without an attempt at de-escalation, and deprived our student-athletes of the leadership they have relied on throughout a historic postseason run. This is not about a single call — it’s about process and professionalism. In the biggest moment of the college baseball season, our program and its student-athletes deserved better,” read Coastal Carolina’s statement.

“The NCAA must re-evaluate how it trains, assigns and reviews umpires in championship environments. We expect consistency, communication and the same level of excellent from officials that we demand of our teams. Our players have represented this university, this conference and college baseball with integrity and heart. They deserved the opportunity to compete for a national championship with their leaders and were denied that opportunity today.”

I am almost certain that the university and both coaches will explore all avenues for an appeal process before the start of next season so be on the look out for details regarding that.

