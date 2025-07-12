NEWBERRY — For the second consecutive year Newberry College Athletics had at least 350 student-athletes named to the South Atlantic Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

This year exactly 350 student-athletes received the recognition.

To be eligible for the honor roll, student-athletes must have competed in a sponsored championship sport and maintained a GPA of 3.30 or higher throughout the academic year.

Newberry College had the second most student-athletes named to the South Atlantic Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

On the men’s side, lacrosse had the most student-athletes recognized with 51, followed by baseball with 45 and football with 39.

On the women’s side, softball led the way with 26, followed by field hockey with 22 while and soccer and lacrosse each with 21.

In terms of percentage of the roster, men’s golf led the way with 91 % (11 of 12), followed by women’s tennis with 88% (8 of 9), women’s golf with 87% (7 of 8), and softball and baseball each had 86% of their roster honored.