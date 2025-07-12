KINGSTREE, S.C. — Newberry College is mourning the loss of incoming football student-athlete Mycheal Edwards-Wallace, who was killed Sunday night in his hometown of Kingstree, South Carolina.

“Our hearts go out to his family,” said Newberry head football coach Todd Knight. “It’s such a tragedy for a talented young man to be struck down at a young age. He was a good student and a great young man with a terrific personality and a bright future. We were really excited to have him as part of our team. He will always be part of our Newberry family.”

Edwards-Wallace was an offensive and defensive lineman for Kingstree High School. He was a South Carolina Football Coaches Association Class AA all-state selection, as well as an all-area and all-region pick as a senior. He also participated in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, the nation’s oldest high school all-star game, featuring 44 of the top players from North Carolina and South Carolina.

He was also named Kingstree High School’s Male Athlete of the Year.

The entire Newberry College community extends its deepest condolences to Mycheal’s family, friends, and teammates. We are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.