MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Golf Tourism Solutions (GTS), organizers of the renowned Play Golf Myrtle Beach World Amateur Championship (World Am), announced today that PGA TOUR Superstore has been named a “Proud Partner” of the 2025 tournament.

The world’s leading retailer for golf equipment, apparel and accessories, PGA TOUR Superstore has strategically partnered with the World Am to enhance participant experience and broaden the championship’s global appeal. The “Proud Partner” designation represents the highest commercial partnership tier for the World Am, underscoring a shared vision to promote, elevate and advance the world’s largest and most unique amateur tournament.

“We are thrilled to welcome PGA TOUR Superstore into the Play Golf Myrtle Beach World Am family as a Proud Partner,” said Ryan Cannon, Executive Director of Golf Tourism Solutions. “Their history in Myrtle Beach and commitment to offering something for everyone, whether you are a beginner or a seasoned pro, aligns perfectly with the mission of the World Am.”

The partnership will see PGA TOUR Superstore integrated into various aspects of the Play Golf Myrtle Beach World Am’s year-round content platform and event-week activities. This includes branding across the official World Am championship round site, and key on-site activations throughout the tournament, including the popular World’s Largest 19th Hole experience. The collaboration also includes prizes and gifts for all World Am participants.

“The Play Golf Myrtle Beach World Amateur Championship is a marquee event in amateur golf, and we are thrilled to join as a Proud Partner,” said Jill Thomas, chief marketing officer, PGA TOUR Superstore. “Myrtle Beach holds a special place in our hearts—it’s where PGA TOUR Superstore was founded and remains a beloved destination for golfers from all over the world. We’re proud to support this spectacular competition and be part of a community that truly enjoys the game.”

The origin of PGA TOUR Superstore is rooted in Myrtle Beach in the 1960s, when the iconic Martin’s Golf & Tennis Superstore operated as the first off-course specialty golf and tennis retailer in the country. In 2004, Martin’s was sold and rebranded as PGA TOUR Superstore, with the vision of expanding nationwide. Retailing legend and co-founder of The Home Depot, Arthur M. Blank acquired the company in 2010 and since then, PGA TOUR Superstore has been on an accelerated growth strategy. Today, it stands as the country’s leading golf specialty retailer, with locations across more than half the United States and a growing global e-commerce presence.

“Our goal with the World Am is to provide the best possible experience for the largest possible number of people every year,” said Ryan Hart, Tournament Director of Golf Tourism Solutions. “This partnership will allow us to elevate the experience for our thousands of World Am participants and their guests, while amplifying our reach, and engaging golfers on an even deeper level.”

The 42nd Play Golf Myrtle Beach World Amateur Championship is scheduled for August 25-29, 2025. For more information, please visit MyrtleBeachWorldAmateur.com.