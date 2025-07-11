NEWBERRY — Senior outfielder Kade Faircloth was named an NCAA Division 2 national gold glove award winner.

The Gold Glove Awards are presented annually by Rawlings and selected by the American Baseball Coaches Association. These prestigious awards are chosen by the ABCA All-America Committee for each Division.

Faircloth was also named to the ABCA Southeast Region All-Defensive Team. He made no errors in 108 chances this season while batting .289 with a team leading 12 doubles and 38 runs batted in. He also had 12 stolen bases and seven assists in the field this past season.

In addition, the senior has only made six errors in his entire career. His best game this season came against Francis Marion University on April 26 where he recorded three hits in five plate appearances and had a one assist. The senior was durable as well by appearing in every game this season and starting in 50 of the 52 games this season.