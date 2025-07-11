NEWBERRY — Albert Baur (baseball), Deral Brown (men’s wrestling), Blake Mayes (football), Samantha Parrish (women’s volleyball), Beth Williamson (women’s tennis) and Raleigh Yeldell (football) will be inducted into the Newberry College Athletics Hall of Fame as announced by the Newberry College Letterman’s Club.

The ceremony will take place Saturday, September 13.

Baur, a native of Philadelphia, was a consensus Division 2 All-American as the Wolves first baseman in 2015, he is the program’s all-time leader in hits, doubles, runs batted in, and total baes along with single season slugging percentage, doubles, total bases as well as single game record holder in runs scored and runs batted in.

Brown, a graduate of Lugoff-Elgin High School, is currently the head coach of the highly successful Newberry College Wolves men’s wrestling team. As a student-athlete he was a two-time NCAA qualifier and NCAA All-American in 2013 and is tied for the most wins all-time with at Newberry with 143 and is the program’s all-time leader with major decisions.

Mayes, an Irmo High School graduate, was a four-year starter at defensive tackle from 1995-98, leading the defensive line in tackles for loss each season and helping the Indians to a 3-1 record against arch-rival Presbyterian. Over his final two seasons he compiled 101 total tackles including 25 tackles for loss and eight quarterback sacks.

Parrish, a native of Indiana, is one of the all-time great volleyball players in Newberry history leading the Wolves to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances (2011-13) and is the school record holder for most career kills (1,572) and points (1,836). She was a three-time, second team All-SAC selection and second team CoSIDA Academic All-American.

Williamson, a New Zealand native, was a standout tennis player for the Indians, earning first team All-South Atlantic Conference honors in 2016 and 2017. She was the 2017 Newberry College Female Athlete of the Year, won 19 consecutive matches at the #1 singles position in 2016 and finished her career second in singles victories and with the highest winning percentage in doubles.

Yeldell, a Strom Thurmond High School graduate, was the 2016 South Atlantic Conference and ECAC Offensive Player of the Year and was a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy which honors the best player in NCAA Division 2 in leading the Indians to a SAC title and NCAA playoff appearance. He is Newberry’s single season record holder for most yards passing and yards of total offense in a season.

The Newberry College Athletics Hall of Fame was established in 1976.

This year’s class is the 48th and with the enrichment of these six individuals, the total number of those honored will grow to 196.