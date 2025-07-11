NEWBERRY — Newberry College Director of Volleyball Kiko Santos has officially welcomed Jasmine Chambers as the new Associate Head Coach for the Wolves women’s volleyball program.

Chambers joins the Wolves with a diverse and impressive coaching résumé. She most recently served as an assistant coach and adjunct professor at South Carolina State University. She has also held head coaching duties at Lamar Community College and contributed as a graduate assistant at Midwestern State University in Texas.

” I am absolutely thrilled to hire Jasmine Chambers as associate head women’s volleyball coach, said Santos. “She brings a wealth of experience to our program from playing and coaching in the collegiate volleyball. She has an absolute passion and excitement for the game and will help our program continue to grow.”

A rising star in the coaching ranks, Chambers was recently selected to participate in the prestigious 2025 NCAA Women’s Coaches Academy, an elite program hosted in partnership with WeCOACH and the NCAA. The Academy is dedicated to empowering women coaches through advanced leadership development and team-building strategies. Chambers was one of 85 coaches nationwide to complete the rigorous three-day program focused on reflection, growth, and professional connection.

In addition, Chambers was selected for the esteemed Big Ten Volleyball Mentorship Program—an initiative designed to elevate diverse leaders within the volleyball coaching profession. As part of the program, she was paired with Brad Keller, head coach of the University of Southern California (USC) women’s volleyball team, gaining invaluable insights from one of the sport’s top minds.

Chambers’ excellence in coaching has also been recognized with the 2021 AVCA Diversity Coaches Award, and she is an active member of the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA).

As a former collegiate standout at Alcorn State University, Chambers left her mark on the volleyball court as a decorated setter. She was named team MVP, earned multiple SWAC Setter of the Week honors, and ranks in the program’s top 10 for single-season and all-time assists. She also competed for one season as a member of the Lady Braves Women’s Basketball team.

A Fort Worth, Texas native, Chambers holds a Bachelor degree in Health and Physical Education from Alcorn State University, a Master’s degree in Sports Administration from Midwestern State University, and an Educational Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Columbia International University. She is currently pursuing her Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Columbia International University.

With a track record of leadership, competitive drive, and a passion for student-athlete development, Chambers is poised to make a powerful impact to the Wolves volleyball program.