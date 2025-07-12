NEWBERRY — Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Performance David Scorzelli announced the promotion of Sylvester Aremendriz from graduate assistant to Assistant Sports Performance Coach.

“We are excited to have Sylvester step into the role of assistant director of sports performance,” said Scorzelli.” “He has become an integral part of the program over the past few years. The Newberry Sports Performance Department strives to put athletes at the forefront of our mission and Sylvester is a big part of that.”

Coach Armendariz assisted with the design and implementation of football strength and conditioning sessions, under the direction of David Scorzelli, offering guidance and supervision during workouts to maximize player development and injury prevention.

He also ran entire lifting sessions independently with the Football team, providing guidance, instruction, and supervision during workouts to maximize player development.

He also developed and implemented strength and conditioning programs for Women’s Soccer, Women’s Volleyball, Track and Field teams, and Men’s and Women’s Tennis teams. He also assisted in the design and execution of strength training, conditioning, and injury prevention protocols tailored to the specific needs of each sport.

Before coming to Newberry, Armendariz served as a Football Strength and Conditioning Intern at the University of Southern California.

He aided in the development of student – athletes athletic performance under the direction of Bennie Wylie.

Armendariz began his career at St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif. as a Football Strength and Conditioning Intern.

He received his undergraduate degree from California State Los Angeles and his master’s degree from Newberry College.