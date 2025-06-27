Wearing the Joanna name and colors for the first time in over 50 years, the newly formed Joanna Hornets college summer baseball team had an excellent first month of action, competing in three states, playing home games at Newberry High School and representing Joanna and themselves very well.

“It’s been great so far,” said Michael Riefsnyder, general manager. “Players and coaches have been really dedicated. They’ve been excited to build this program. Head Coach Stuart Lake has been a tremendous addition for us, along with Coach Lindsey Stribble and Coach Ronnie Bannister. Having such veteran coaches has made a big difference. Starting up a program with Coach Lake, a former D1 head coach, is a real coup for us.

“Players are having a great time and already asking about next season. I think the future of this team is very bright.

“We have a great mixture of players from Newberry County, Laurens County, including one player from Joanna, plus players from the Spartanburg and Lexington areas.” Some of the colleges represented include Newberry, Erskine, Lander, USC-Sumter, USC-Union, College of Charleston and The Citadel.

Coach Lake was head coach at Charleston Southern and an assistant at South Carolina, Mississippi and other colleges. He’s now director of development for the Gamecock Club, coaching the Hornets in the evenings and on weekends. “It’s been fun to get back in the dugout,” he said. “And it’s been really good for us to represent what Joanna means.

“You never know what you might get in a summer league, but Michael did a great job recruiting,” said Lake between games of a doubleheader Sunday afternoon. “It’s been a good group to show up out here in the heat and traveling some like we have. They’ve really impressed me.”

The Hornets play their home games at Newberry High. “It’s been an excellent partnership for the Hornets and Newberry High,” Riefsnyder said. “It’s a fantastic field for us to play on. Newberry High baseball keeps the gate receipts and handles concessions so it’s a good fundraiser for them, and they prepare the field for us. We’ve had about 100 people at each home game, which is more than we planned on. We’ve had a great response from people in Joanna and the Newberry community.”

The Hornets play the Chapin-Newberry American Legion team Tuesday and Friday at Newberry College at 7 pm. The Hornets plan to play next year at Joanna Stadium, which is being renovated and will have field work soon. It was the home of the Joanna Hornets textile league baseball team from 1915—1950’s. Donations can be made to the Joanna Project, PO Box 35, Joanna, SC 29351 or call 803-220-6014.