NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Hospital Foundation hosted its annual Friends of the Foundation Gala over the weekend, celebrating 100 Years of Caring with an elegant and unforgettable evening. Held in honor of Newberry Health Hospital’s centennial milestone, the event brought together supporters, sponsors, and community leaders for a night filled with reflection, gratitude, and purpose.

The gala featured a festive and refined atmosphere, complete with a live DJ, food, a dance floor, and both silent and live auctions. Guests mingled, bid on exclusive auction items, and enjoyed moments that honored the Foundation’s legacy and future.

One of the night’s most memorable highlights was the official unveiling of the Foundation’s new logo. The new logo honors the organization’s history while symbolizing its continued commitment to advancing health and healing in Newberry County.

“This event was more than just a celebration of the past—it was a powerful statement about where we’re headed,” said Emily Metts, Foundation Director. “The new logo represents our growth and continued promise to serve this community with compassion, innovation, and purpose. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who helped make this night so meaningful.”

The Foundation extends thanks to all who attended, donated, or supported the event. A special thank you goes to the Diamond Sponsors: Love Chevrolet, Jim Hudson Cadillac, GMK Associates, Inc., Midlands Anesthesia Company, Newberry Pathology Group, and Little Mountain Home and Lux Home.

Guests shared photos throughout the weekend that captured the spirit of the event, showcasing laughter, elegance, and the strength of community.

