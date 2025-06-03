NEWBERRY —A room full of veterans and members of the community filled the chairs of the Edward Kyzer Firehouse Conference Center on May 25 to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the county’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony, hosted by the Newberry County Veterans Affairs Office and American Legion Posts 24/219.

This year’s guest speaker was Newberry native Major Jacinda W. White. Before stepping to the podium, White’s daughter Julia introduced her mom, highlighting a plethora of recognitions and titles throughout her years of service.

In White’s remarks, she stressed the importance of stories in Newberry County. One of the many important stories in Newberry, White said, is the selfless act of service by PFC Melvin Reeder of Silverstreet who gave his life for his country in 1966 after saving his fellow soldiers.

“This is service and honor. Take a moment to read the names in Memorial Park. Speak their names and remember their families,” White said. “These heroes didn’t ask for duty or reward. They laid down their lives for our peace and freedom.”

Moving forward, White hopes the children in the community are being taught to respect veterans and learn about the legacies that have been left behind in Newberry County.

“Freedom isn’t free. It is paid for with tears and courage,” she said.

As part of the ceremony, Veterans Affairs Director Raleigh Hickman read off a list of names of Newberry County veterans who passed away in the last year. Each of the veterans served in either World War I, World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War, Peacetime, Iraq/Afghanistan and Retired National Guard. A moment of silence was taken for these veterans and all others who put their lives on the line. The full list of names recited is in the May 21 edition of The Newberry Observer.

Gracie Arnold and Michelle Williams sang The National Anthem and God Bless America, respectively and Carlton Kinard played Taps during the ceremony in addition to American Legion Posts 24/219 presenting the MIA/POW table.

