PROSPERITY — The Prosperity Police Department has welcomed a new officer to the police force. Officer Hampton Smith joined the Prosperity Police Department in early April and has already hit the ground running during his time in Prosperity.

Smith is originally from Georgia, but came to Prosperity after a stint in Nebraska. He has prior military experience and said one of the primary reasons why he pursued a career in law enforcement is because he enjoys interacting with kids.

“It’s something that I’ve felt I’ve always been really good at,” Smith said.

While he hasn’t been in Prosperity long, Smith has made it a goal to make himself present in the community.

“Meeting people in the community has been great. It makes me feel more comfortable moving down here,” Smith said.

Moving forward in his time with the Prosperity Police Department, Smith wants to continue interacting with the community. He’ll be in charge of putting together the town’s annual National Night Out event later this year.

“Instead of planning on my own, I’m reaching out to the community to see what they would like to see,” he said.

At the end of the day, he wants those in the community who haven’t had the chance to meet him yet to know they can come to him with any questions or concerns.

“I have an open door policy and I want to get to know people on a personal level,” he said.

