NEWBERRY — Austin Alexander has been named head coach of the Newberry College men’s and women’s golf teams after a successful season as head coach at his alma mater, Limestone University.

Alexander led the Saints women’s golf team to a sixth-place finish at the 2025 South Atlantic Conference Championships with four of his five players placing in the top-30. The Saints were also ranked in the top-20 in the ultra-tough south region and #35 in the NCAA Division 2 national rankings by Scoreboard. The men finished 10th at the SAC Championships, just eight strokes out of the top-5.

Limestone’s Claudia Hastings won the NCAA South Regional championship and advanced to the NCAA Tournament finishing 43rd out of 103 players.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Alexander to the Wolves family,” said Newberry College Vice President for Athletics Sean Johnson. “His experience as a student-athlete and coaching both teams at Limestone makes him a perfect fit for us. He is going to a terrific job leading our student-athletes into the future.”

“It is an honor to be named the head coach at Newberry College,” said Alexander. “I look forward to being around such outstanding individuals and seeing what new heights each program can achieve while growing together. I can’t wait to get started!”

Prior to joining the coaching ranks at Limestone, Alexander was a four-year member of the Saints men’s golf team. During his collegiate playing career at the Rock he played in more than 50 rounds while averaging a score of 74.83. He was able to fire a low round of 67 (-5) in the UNG Fall Invitational as a freshman enroute to a total combined score of 208 (-8) and a third-place finish.

Alexander, who played at Rutherfordton-Spindale Central High School, was a four-year member of the Hilltoppers. He helped guide his team to a conference title in 2019 before being named the SouthWestern Athletic Conference Player of the Year during his junior campaign.

Alexander also excelled on the individual level, posting a top-10 finish at the state championships as a junior at R-SCHS. As a sophomore, Alexander was able to help lead the Hilltoppers to a regional championship, finishing runner-up in the conference and fourth overall at the state championship.