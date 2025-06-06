CLEMSON, S.C. — The Tigers postseason run came to an end on Sunday, June 1 in the the NCAA Regional round. Clemson(45-18) fell 16-4 to Kentucky(31-25) at home in an elimination game.

The Tigers found themselves facing elimination on Sunday afternoon when they took the field at Doug Kingsmore Stadium for the last time this season. After a dominate regular season and reaching the ACC finals, the no.11 ranked Tigers seem to be a lock to reach Omaha for the College World Series after being selected as one of the teams to host a regionals this postseason.

Unfortunately, teams don’t win championships on paper and this is why they play the games. Clemson opened the NCAA Regional with 7-3 win over USC Upstate. Then, they lost in extra innings against West Virginia(6-9) after battling back from a 4-0 deficit late in the ball game.

Sunday’s contest against Kentucky was close for about two and a half innings. The Tigers scored two runs to start the game at the top of the first inning. The Wildcats responded with two runs of their own at the bottom of the first inning to tie the game.

The two teams were scoreless in the second inning. Then, the Wildcats took complete control at the bottom of the third and fourth innings. They scored five runs at the bottom of the third and six runs at the bottom of the fourth inning to take a commanding 13-2 lead.

The Tigers managed to get on the board at the top of the fourth inning with one run being scored, but that simply wasn’t enough. Kentucky scored two or more runs in four of the nine innings and managed to score at least one run in four consecutive innings starting at the bottom of the third inning.

Clemson also committed seven errors in the elimination game. The 16 runs scored by Kentucky was the third highest run total allowed in a game this season by the Tigers.

Clemson not only missed a great opportunity, but junior outfielder Cam Cannarella possibly played his last game in the purple and orange because he seems to be a lock for the first round in this year’s MLB Draft that will take place later this summer. Fans, his teammates and the Tigers’ coaching staff gave the star center fielder a standing ovation as he came up to bat in the final inning of what was more than likely his final game at Clemson.

“Very disappointed that Cam Cannarella doesn’t get to play in Omaha. That’s a guy that comes around once every blue moon,” Clemson coach Erik Bakich said. “A special talent like that, you want to see him shine the brightest on the biggest stage, so I hate that for him.”

The junior started every game for the Tigers this season while hitting for .353 along with 82 hits, 52 RBIs, scored 62 runs and a .530 slugging percentage. He also had .479 on base percentage as well. He led the Tigers in all hitting categories except for total home runs(5) and on base percentage, which was the second best on the team.

