COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina hired Paul Mainieri as their 31st head coach for their baseball program back on June 11, 2024. This past season was the first under his watch, and the Gamecocks had a season to forget. They finished with a 28-29 overall record, 6-24 conference record, lost their first round matchup against Florida in the SEC Tournament and missed postseason play for the first time in three seasons.

It was such a fall from grace after the Gamecocks went 37-25 in 2024 and 42-21 in 2023 while reaching the postseason in both years. Many fans thought that Mainieri would lift the program to possibly a World Series appearance in Omaha this season, but the team underachieved and they let him hear about it, especially a Gamecocks’ parent.

Redshirt junior pitcher Roman Kimball announced via his Instagram account on Monday, May 26 that he would be leaving the program and entering the transfer portal, which opens on June 2. Kimball reflected on his past three seasons in Columbia and also cleared up a post from his father slandering Mainieri.

”Well, it is with a heavy heart that we bid farewell to Gamecock baseball. It has been an honor to be part of the family. I only wish this year was as successful as the previous two, but that’s what happens when coaches who don’t know HOW to coach and just yell at and berate players all season are put in charge,” wrote Jeff Kimball on Facebook.

He continued, “While I hope the team eventually turns it around, unfortunately, it won’t be soon with those two morons in charge.”

The post is now deleted and Roman has apologized for his dad’s comments. The words were hurtful, but the frustration was valid. The team played well at home by posting a 23-12 record and struggled on the road with a 4-14 record. Roman also appeared in eight games out of the bullpen this season with a 16.50 ERA after making eight starts in 2023 where he had a 2-2 record, 15 appearances, 42 strikeouts and held opponents to just a .211 batting average.

Another parent also decided to take shots at Mainieri while praising the previous coaching staff led by former head coach Mark Kingston.

“Amazing what a team can do when they respect their coach and are playing for their survival. Congrats to Coach Parker- incredible coach that did great things at SC!” wrote Laurie Becker.

Laurie is the mother of Matthew Becker, who is also a pitcher, and she was responding on X to a video post of former assistant coach Justin Parker who was on staff in 2023. Parker is now on the Mississippi State coaching staff and was named as the interim head coach about midway through the season after Chris Lemonis was fired on April 28.

So, clearly there were a lot of parents and fans unhappy with the team’s performance and their new head coach.

Mainieri’s coaching experience and him helping build LSU into a national powerhouse is what landed him the job with the Gamecocks. While at LSU, Mainieri guided the Tigers to the 2009 College World Series national championship and had a total of five appearances in the College World Series.

The team also won nine NCAA Regional championships, five Super Regional championships, four Southeastern Conference championships, six SEC Tournament titles and six SEC Western Division crowns. He also had a 641-285-3 overall record at LSU during his tenure from 2007-21.

The only season he missed the postseason at LSU was back in 2020, and that was due to covid. Mainieri does deserve some grace because it was just his first season and many of the players from the 2023 and 2024 team decided to not to stick around for the new staff.

Hopefully, the fan base, players and parents can be patient as Mainieri and his staff try to steer the program in the right direction in 2026. That will be hard though especially after witnessing 13 SEC teams make the NCAA tournament and eight teams host a regional for the tournament.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews