SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Former Newberry High School graduate Romeo Brown made school history for Spartanburg Methodist College at the 2025 NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

Brown is the first athlete in school history to qualify for the both the men’s 100M and 200M at the NAIA Championships held in Marion, Ind. on May 20-21. The Newberry native posted a time of 10.54s in the 100M prelims and a time of 21.52s in rainy conditions for the 200M prelims.

Unfortunately, his 200M time wasn’t fast enough to move him into the finals for the event but he did compete in the 100M finals.

The sophomore would finish in second place on Friday, May 23 in the 100M finals with a time of 10.32s. It was a school record and the second time he has reached that mark this season with the first coming on May 10 at the Lee Last Chance meet in Cleveland, Tenn.

“Romeo has worked incredibly hard all season, and to see him competing at this level is a testament to his commitment and growth. We’re proud of the way he represented our program and excited about what the future holds for him and the rest of the team,” said head coach Peyton Shelton.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews