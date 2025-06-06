PROSPERITY, S.C. — The Mid-Carolina varsity boys and girls track & field team had another outstanding year where several athletes made it to the 2A state championships on May 16.

Jennifer Boland made it to the state finals in the 100-meters, 200-meters final and 100-meters hurdles final. Adam Bedenbaugh made it to the final for the boys 800-meters and 1600-meters final.

Kaitleena Griggs and Brenna Martin for the girls’ 800-meters final. Griggs also made it to 1600-meters final.

Akela Tobe joined her teammate in the 100-meters hurdle final. Will Hawkins made the 400-meters hurdle final for the boys.

Mya Dewalt, Brayden Brooks, Emory Simpson, Boland, Saniya Kibler and Tobe all represented the Rebels in the state finals for the girls’ 100-meters relay team. Princiss Malachi, Kanyla Graham, Tobe, Brianna Malachi, Logan Shapard and Breanna Martin represented the Rebels for the girls’ 400-meters relay team state finals.

In the 800-meters relay boys’ state finals, Connor Martin, Gavin Mitchell, Ryan Crooks, Bedenbaugh, Matthew Radford, Thomas Mewbourn, Sullivan Flynn and Easton Millstead all represented the Rebels. Meanwhile, Griggs, Shapard, Martin, Melena Mewbourn, Shaylin Mayers and Merritt Fulmer represented the Rebels in the girls’ 800-meters relay finals.

Noah Fulmer, Aiden Ferreira, Will Hawkins, Jacob Lindler, Zoey Buckley Emory Simpson and Brooks Walker all made it to the pole vault finals for the boys and girls.

Jaxson Moody, Keshon Williams, Kamijah Wadsworth and Callie Wilbanks made it to the finals for the boys’ and girls shot put.

Wilbanks, Williams, Moody and Blair Cromer all made it to the boys and girls discus state finals. Finally, Olivia Garbart and Wyatt Mazza both made it to the boys and girls javelin state finals.

All-State Selections:

NAME | Event

Emory Simpson- Pole Vault

Callie Wilbanks- Discus

Adam Bendenbaugh- 800M & 3200M relay

Jaxson Moody- Discus

Conner Martin- 3200M relay

Ryan Crooks- 3200M relay

Gavin Mitchell- 3200M relay

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3117 or on X @TheNBOnews