PROSPERITY, S.C. — The season didn’t end with Mid-Carolina varsity baseball team playing for a 2A state title liked everyone in the community had hope for, but the season was still a success.

A week after being named the region 3-AA player of the year, Kaden Myers. The senior right hand pitcher and starting short stop had a dominant senior season to cap off a stellar high school career for the Rebels. Myers is second consecutive Rebel to win 2A player of the year. He signed with College of Charleston back in February on National Signing Day.

In addition, Myers and his teammate Colby Livingston were class 2A all-state selections. Livingston was the other half the Rebels’ middle infield. The defensive stud started mostly at second base this year for the Rebels and hit in the lead off spot.

Myers and Livingston joins the long list of Rebels’ baseball player to become all-state selections and all-region selections in the same season for head coach Lindsey Stribble.

Congratulations to both Rebels and we look forward to seeing both players perform well on the next level.

