NEWBERRY — The Chapin-Newberry American Legion baseball team will open its season June 4 at Greenwood as they have an 18-games slate with nine home games at the Newberry College Smith Road Complex.

Ryan Stoudemire, who was a standout for George Mason, Charleston Southern, Chapin-Newberry and Mid-Carolina High, will be the head coach and will be assisted by Joey Smith, Marion Baker, Jordan O’Cain and Brandon White.

Notable games this summer include two games versus the newly formed Joanna Hornets, who are a collegiate wood bat team, and there will be a 10th anniversary celebration of the 2015 American Legion World Series championship team on June 27.

Chapin-Newberry is co-sponsored by Post 193 of Chapin and Post 24 of Newberry. Home games are at 7 pm and are scheduled for June 9, 12, 18, 24, 26, 27, 30 and July 2 and 9. Admission is $8.

In addition, Post 24 sponsors nine Junior teams, the most of any Post in South Carolina. This includes Newberry 15 Under, Mid-Carolina 17U, 15U and softball (girls), Clinton 17U, Saluda 17U, and Dutch Fork 17U and two 15U teams

Robert Livingston of Newberry is the athletic director for Post 24 and heads up the baseball program.

“Legion baseball is the highest level of amateur baseball that is community based,” said Livingston. “It’s mostly free to the players, unlike travel and showcase baseball, and does not require lengthy travel to events and hotel costs. We encourage people to support Chapin-Newberry and all of the junior teams we have throughout the area.”